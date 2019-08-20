NBA Stars Who Could Unexpectedly Request a Trade

1 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Bradley Beal has yet to express a desire to leave the Washington Wizards despite that they won just 32 games in 2018-19.

"Washington is where I've been the last seven years, going on eight," Beal told the Washington Post. "It would be great to play in one place forever."

The Wizards don't have a lot to sell to Beal considering they haven't escaped the conference semifinals in 40 years. Worse still, this team has dealt with endless bouts of off-court drama overshadowing any on-court success that has come its way.

Recent history has been cruel to the Wizards, culminating in the ruptured Achilles John Wall suffered in January. Wall still keeps four years and $171 million on the Wizards' books through 2023, and his injury history suggests that the Achilles isn't the only thing that should keep the organization up at night.

"I think a lot of times we have a tendency to dislike each other on the court," Wall once said of Bradley Beal to Chris Miller of CSN (via NBC Sports Washington).

The Wizards' books are tied to Wall throughout the remainder of Beal's contract, which only extends through 2021. Beal can sign a contract extension worth three years and $111 million, but he might wait an additional season to agree to an extension—he can sign for about $253.8 million over five seasons next offseason if he makes an All-NBA team ("supermax" extension). More so than even the money, waiting a year would give Beal the flexibility to determine if Washington is where he wants to spend his best seasons.

Beal's commitment to the team has been stated, but he also recognizes he has to do what's best for his career. Immediately following his quote about playing in one place forever, he added, "But at the same time, you want to win and make sure you're in a position to do so."

From all indications, Beal wants to be a Wizard. But if he hopes to escape mediocrity and the infighting that has crippled Washington in the past decade, he'll likely need to do it somewhere else.