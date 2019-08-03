Watch Phillies SP Vince Velasquez Throw Out White Sox's Jose Abreu from LF

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Vince Velasquez's arm knows no bounds.

The 27-year-old Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher found himself playing left field against the Chicago White Sox when the teams' game bled into the 14th inning Friday night. With Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn pitching, the Sox's James McCann singled to Velasquez in left field.

Velasquez—who entered the game as a pinch runner in the 13th—then launched the ball to home plate to throw out Jose Abreu, who represented the go-ahead run:

Philadelphia presumably opted to put Velasquez in left field rather than on the mound to avoid tinkering with its rotation. He's scheduled to start Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

If nothing else, it was a nice boost for Velasquez. He has been in and out of the rotation this season with a 3-6 record and 4.40 ERA across 13 starts.