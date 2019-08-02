Dodgers News: Cy Young Candidate Hyun-Jin Ryu Placed on IL with Neck Injury

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 2, 2019

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 31: Starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu #99 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 31, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed Hyun-Jin Ryu on the 10-day injured list due to neck soreness, retroactive to Thursday, the team announced Friday. 

In a corresponding move, right-handed pitchers Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin will be on the club's active roster as of Friday night.

The 32-year-old pitcher last started Wednesday in a 5-1 win over Colorado in which he tossed six innings and allowed no earned runs. Ryu holds an MLB-leading 1.53 ERA and National League-leading 0.936 WHIP through 21 starts this season, per Baseball Reference, as well as an 11-2 record.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

