Yankees News: Teams Checked on 16-Year Old Phenom Jasson Dominguez at Deadline

Even though the New York Yankees didn't make a splash deal before the July 31 trade deadline, that didn't stop teams from asking about their best prospects in an attempt to make something happen.

Appearing on ESPN New York's The Michael Kay Show (h/t YES Network's Jack Curry), Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said two teams asked about the availability of 16-year-old Jasson Dominguez.

Dominguez, an outfielder from the Dominican Republic, signed a $5.1 million deal with New York at the start of the international signing period on July 2.

MLB.com ranked Dominguez as the No. 1 prospect in this year's international class and graded all five of his tools—hit, power, arm strength, running, fielding—as above-average or better:

"He has shown good bat control and can drive the ball into the gaps and hit for power to all fields. Dominguez squares up the ball and has an advanced approach with a good understanding of the strike zone. The ball jumps off of his bat. He's also a smart baserunner with good speed. He's known for getting good leads and a quick first jump. He normally runs the timed 60-yard run in 6.3 to 6.5 seconds.

"On defense, Dominguez has shown good footwork and soft hands, and he takes good routes. He has a strong arm and his balls carry on line until they reach the destination."



One MLB general manager told ESPN's Jeff Passan that Dominguez is "like Mike Trout" only "Trout wasn't close to this good when he was 16."

Invoking Trout's name will put tremendous pressure on any player, especially one as young as Dominguez, but it speaks to how much natural talent evaluators around Major League Baseball believe he has.

Given the already lofty expectations for Dominguez, it's completely understandable why teams would ask to see if they could talk the Yankees into trading him.

It's also not a surprise that Cashman declined to include the teenage phenom in a potential trade.

