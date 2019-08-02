Watch Clayton Kershaw Pass Sandy Koufax for 3rd on Dodgers' Strikeout List

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

It doesn't get much better than passing Sandy Koufax on an all-time list of anything when it comes to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That is exactly what Clayton Kershaw did during Thursday's contest against the San Diego Padres, striking out Austin Hedges in the top of the sixth to move ahead of Koufax for third on the Dodgers' all-time strikeouts list with 2,397:

That leaves just Don Sutton and Don Drysdale ahead of him with 2,696 and 2,486, respectively.

They are both well within reach in the near future for the southpaw considering he has struck out more than 200 batters in seven different seasons. Surpassing Koufax is another notch on Kershaw's surefire Hall of Fame resume that already includes a National League MVP, three NL Cy Young Awards, five ERA titles and eight All-Star Game nods at the age of 31.

There is one thing missing that Koufax has three of—a World Series ring.

Koufax was a two-time World Series MVP during his Hall of Fame career, something Kershaw would likely gladly trade his strikeout marks for. The 2019 Dodgers are once again on the short list of contenders with the best record in the National League at 71-39, and Kershaw will have the chance to anchor the rotation on another October run.

Los Angeles reached each of the last two World Series only to come up short. Changing that postseason narrative is the next step remaining in Kershaw's career arc as he continues to climb record books.