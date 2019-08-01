Phil Dawson to Sign Contract with Browns, Retire from NFL After 20 Seasons

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 1, 2019

Cleveland Browns kicker Phil Dawson walks off the field after the Browns beat the Miami Dolphins 17-16 in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Phil Dawson's NFL career will come to an end back where it started with the Cleveland Browns.

In a statement on the Browns' official website, Dawson announced he will sign a contract with the team before officially retiring. 

"To have the opportunity to come back home and retire with the organization and the city that I love is incredibly meaningful to me," he said. "It only seems right to have the opportunity to do this with the fans that have been so good to me and my family."

An undrafted free agent out of Texas in 1998, Dawson spent his first year out of college looking for a job in the NFL. He spent time on the practice squads for the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots.

It wasn't until 1999 when the Browns signed Dawson that his professional career kicked into gear. The Florida native spent 14 seasons with the organization and was part of their last playoff appearance in 2007.

Dawson also spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. The 44-year-old leaves the NFL as the league's 11th-leading scorer with 1,847 career points. His 441 field goals made ranks eighth all-time. 

Related

    The Browns Team Model Is Set Up for Success

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    The Browns Team Model Is Set Up for Success

    Dawg Pound Daily
    via Dawg Pound Daily

    Observations from Day 7 of Browns Training Camp

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Observations from Day 7 of Browns Training Camp

    Clevelandbrowns
    via Clevelandbrowns

    NFL Tries to Drug-Test Legend 🤣

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Tries to Drug-Test Legend 🤣

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    The Biggest NFL Storylines of 2019 📰

    - Expectations for Gurley - Can Rodgers get along with LaFleur? - Brady is still king

    NFL's 100th season is going to be gooood 🤩

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    The Biggest NFL Storylines of 2019 📰

    - Expectations for Gurley - Can Rodgers get along with LaFleur? - Brady is still king NFL's 100th season is going to be gooood 🤩

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report