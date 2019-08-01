Clippers Rumors: Patrick Patterson Intends to Sign in LA After Thunder Buyout

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Patrick Patterson reportedly is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears NBA waivers to complete his contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the update Thursday:

Patterson was a little-used reserve across two seasons with OKC. He averaged 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds across 63 appearances (five starts) while playing just 13.7 minutes per game during the 2018-19 season. He ranked 492nd out of 514 qualified players in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus.

His lackluster production combined with the Thunder shifting focus to the future with the trades of Russell Westbrook and Paul George left no logical spot for the 30-year-old University of Kentucky product.

In June, Patterson said he was going to focus on his defensive versatility during the offseason.

"Any time you're in a workout, one-on-one or a five-on-five, three-on-three, two-on-two setting, [you're] just trying to be around guards as much as possible, focus on isolation, on not having to rely so much on help," he told reporters. "If you do get beat to the basket, focus on your timing in order to block the shot and alter it without getting the foul."

That's likely his path to a consistent role in the Clippers' rotation.

L.A. is probably going to lean on the stretch 4 tandem of JaMychal Green and Maurice Harkless with Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell splitting most of the center minutes. When they shift to a more traditional lineup, Patterson could emerge as the team's old-school power forward.

He's nothing more than a fringe asset for a title contender like the Clippers, though.