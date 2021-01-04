Cavs' Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro Reportedly Ruled out vs. Magic Due to Injuries

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without guard Darius Garland and swingman Isaac Okoro on Monday night against the Orlando Magic, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor.

Okoro continues to nurse a sprained foot that has kept him out of action since a 128-119 double-overtime win over the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 26.

Garland, meanwhile, suffered a shoulder strain as the Cavs beat the Atlanta Hawks 96-91 on Saturday.

Any injury to Garland could cause panic in the Cavs organization because of what happened during his freshman season at Vanderbilt. The 20-year-old played just five college games before suffering a torn meniscus in a Nov. 23 game against Kent State.

Garland showed a lot of promise in his brief time with the Commodores, averaging 16.2 points per game and shooting 53.7 percent from the field. Cleveland believed enough in his raw talent to make him the No. 5 overall pick in June's draft.

In 59 games last season, Garland was still finding his footing with 12.3 points and 3.9 assists. He only shot 40.1 percent from the field overall, but his 35.5 three-point percentage on 5.2 attempts per game was passable. His 87.5 free-throw percentage is an indication there's more shooting potential for him to tap into.

Garland is making big strides in his second year. Through six games, he's averaging 17.2 points and 6.3 assists while shooting 46.9 percent from the perimeter.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Injuries are already giving Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff headaches. Fedor noted Cleveland will have to utilize its sixth different starting lineup since Garland and Okoro are unavailable.