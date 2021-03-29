    Bulls' Coby White Will Not Play vs. Warriors Because of Neck Injury

    Adam Wells
March 30, 2021
    Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Chicago, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
    Mark Black/Associated Press

    Chicago Bulls guard Coby White will miss Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors with a neck injury.

    Expectations remain high for White after the Bulls selected the former North Carolina star with the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He was named to the All-ACC second team in his lone college season, ranking second on the Tar Heels with 16.1 points per game. 

    White joined an exciting young core in Chicago with previous first-round draft picks Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. Zach LaVine is coming off the best season of his career, averaging a team-high 23.7 points in 63 games. 

    White struggled for most of his rookie season with 13.2 points and 2.7 assists per game in 65 appearances. He did close the year in a flurry, averaging 26.1 points on 48.0 percent shooting (43.2 percent from three) in the last nine games before the season was suspended. 

    This season has been a mixed bag so far for White. He's averaging 15.0 points with a 40.9 field-goal percentage, but nearly half of his 13.5 attempts per contest are from three-point range (6.4). He's making 35.1 percent of his attempts behind the arc. 

    Until White is able to return, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan will turn to Tomas Satoransky as his primary point guard.   

