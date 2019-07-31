Clint Frazier Posts Epic GIF After Yankees Refused Robbie Ray Trade Involving OF

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2019

New York Yankees' Clint Frazier celebrates his three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, April 21, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Yankees' pursuit of Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Robbie Ray prior to the 2019 MLB trade deadline fell apart as they were unwilling to include outfielder Clint Frazier in a package, according to Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media.

Judging by Frazier's Twitter account, he isn't too upset about the way things played out:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

