The Case for and Against Every Top Star Being Best in the NBA

The Case For

Frankly, Stephen Curry has changed basketball forever. The fact that he is a threat to shoot as soon as he steps over half court stretches defenses to an unprecedented degree.

Curry's greatest statistical season occurred during that famous 2015-16 campaign in which he became the first player to win the MVP award unanimously, but it's not as if that was an outlier performance. Steph is still just as efficient, but Kevin Durant's stint in the Bay Area did marginally affect his counting stats.

We still see glimpses of what Curry is truly capable of, like his outlandish 47-point performance in Game 3 of this year's Finals when both Durant and Klay Thompson sat out with injuries. And we will likely see a full season of it next year with Durant now on the Brooklyn Nets and Thompson rehabbing a torn ACL.

The modern NBA is in large part dictated by three-point shooting, and Curry is the best at it.

The Case Against

It all comes back to size. While he is a regular-sized point guard at 6'3", he isn't as thick as, say, Russell Westbrook. That makes it easier for defenses to push and prod him, which the Raptors did during that aforementioned Game 3. It's something that will likely happen quite often next season.

Additionally, while Curry is a surprisingly good finisher at the rim given his body type and relative lack of athleticism, he will never be LeBron James or Durant. He can be neutralized more easily in the paint due to his size.

It's kind of a silly nitpick, but we've seen it affect Curry in the past. As he heads into next season with less offensive support than he's had in years, defenses will be completely focused on stopping him.

Curry's smaller physique also enables offenses to target him on defense. He actually ranked 15th last season among point guards in defensive real plus-minus, so that weakness may be a bit overblown, but that stat was likely influenced by playing with four elite defenders in Durant, Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala. How Curry will do alongside a poor defender in D'Angelo Russell this year could be a more accurate test of his value on defense.