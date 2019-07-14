Lakers News: Anthony Davis Says He Prefers to Play Power Forward over Center

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball team general manager Rob Pelinka, left, and Head Coach Frank Vogel, right, introduce Anthony Davis at a news conference at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, Calif., Saturday, July 13, 2019 (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers signed DeMarcus Cousins with their leftover cap space after they were spurned by free-agent target Kawhi Leonard this summer, and that addition was likely inspired at least partly by Anthony Davis' positional preference.

"I like playing the four. I'm not even going to sugarcoat it. I like playing the 4," Davis told Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, describing his desire to play power forward rather than center. "I don't really like playing the 5."

               

