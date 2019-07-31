Zack Greinke, Justin Verlander and Astros' Updated Rotation, Roster After Trade

Zack Greinke, Justin Verlander and Astros' Updated Rotation, Roster After TradeJuly 31, 2019
The Houston Astros came through with arguably the biggest move of the trade deadline by acquiring Zack Greinke in a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team dealt Corbin Martin, J.B. Bukauskas, Seth Beer and Josh Rojas for the veteran pitcher.
Although the cost was high—both in prospects and the $70 million owed to Greinke over the next two years—the Astros have solidified the top of their rotation heading into the season's final stretch.
Add in other trades for Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini, which Sportsnet's Shi Davidi reported, and Houston should be a World Series favorite.
Here is the roster that will be a threat to every other team in the majors.
Pitchers
Starters
Gerrit Cole
Zack Greinke
Wade Miley
Aaron Sanchez
Bullpen
Roberto Osuna
Will Harris
Chris Devenski
Hector Rondon
Jose Urquidy
Collin McHugh
Joe Biagini
Cy Sneed
Position Players
Catchers
Robinson Chirinos
Martin Maldonado
Infielders
Yuli Gurriel
Jose Altuve
Carlos Correa
Alex Bregman
Aledmys Diaz
Outfielders
Michael Brantley
George Springer
Josh Reddick
Yordan Alvarez
Jake Marisnick
Myles Straw
Breakdown
The first thing you notice is the starting rotation, which already featured two of baseball's best pitchers and just added a third in Greinke.
Jayson Stark of The Athletic broke down how dangerous the trio can be:
Jayson Stark @jaysonst
Your 2019 leaders in WHIP: 1-Justin Verlander 0.81 2-Zack Greinke 0.94 5-Gerrit Cole 1.00 That's your Game 1-2-3 starters in Houston. Scary.
Greinke earned his sixth All-Star selection this year, including his third in a row, and now has a 10-4 record and a 2.90 ERA after Wednesday's start. He also has 11 playoff starts on his resume to bring a to a team looking for a championship.
Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole were already capable of carrying a club through the postseason while pitching the first two games in every series.
Add in Wade Miley, who has a 3.06 ERA this season, and this is a deep, dangerous rotation:
Baseball Reference @baseball_ref
Zack Greinke gives the #Astros four starting pitchers with an ERA+ over 140 (Verlander, Cole, Miley) No team has had four starters with an ERA+ over 140 since the 1907 Cubs https://t.co/JpTMR7rYaF https://t.co/ZGGQZbYKek
The fifth spot is a bit more of a question mark, but Sanchez should be able to push the young Jose Urquidy to the bullpen.
Sanchez isn't pitching well in 2019 with a 6.07 ERA and a league-worst 14 losses, but he won an ERA title just a few years ago and could reestablish himself.
Meanwhile, Urquidy could help solidify the bullpen along with Biagini, providing more reliable options leading up to Will Harris and Roberto Osuna. Joe Smith or Cy Sneed could be the odd man out, although Collin McHugh is also on the hot seat after an up-and-down year.
With Houston already having a deadly lineup with Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, George Springer and more, this team will be hard to beat in 2019.
Aaron Sanchez Traded to Astros