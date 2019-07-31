Zack Greinke, Justin Verlander and Astros' Updated Rotation, Roster After Trade

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Houston Astros came through with arguably the biggest move of the trade deadline by acquiring Zack Greinke in a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team dealt Corbin Martin, J.B. Bukauskas, Seth Beer and Josh Rojas for the veteran pitcher.

Although the cost was high—both in prospects and the $70 million owed to Greinke over the next two years—the Astros have solidified the top of their rotation heading into the season's final stretch.

Add in other trades for Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini, which Sportsnet's Shi Davidi reported, and Houston should be a World Series favorite.

Here is the roster that will be a threat to every other team in the majors.

Pitchers

Starters

Justin Verlander

Gerrit Cole

Zack Greinke

Wade Miley

Aaron Sanchez

Bullpen

Roberto Osuna

Will Harris

Chris Devenski

Hector Rondon

Jose Urquidy

Collin McHugh

Joe Biagini

Cy Sneed

Position Players

Catchers

Robinson Chirinos

Martin Maldonado

Infielders

Yuli Gurriel

Jose Altuve

Carlos Correa

Alex Bregman

Aledmys Diaz

Outfielders

Michael Brantley

George Springer

Josh Reddick

Yordan Alvarez

Jake Marisnick

Myles Straw

Breakdown

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The first thing you notice is the starting rotation, which already featured two of baseball's best pitchers and just added a third in Greinke.

Jayson Stark of The Athletic broke down how dangerous the trio can be:

Greinke earned his sixth All-Star selection this year, including his third in a row, and now has a 10-4 record and a 2.90 ERA after Wednesday's start. He also has 11 playoff starts on his resume to bring a to a team looking for a championship.

Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole were already capable of carrying a club through the postseason while pitching the first two games in every series.

Add in Wade Miley, who has a 3.06 ERA this season, and this is a deep, dangerous rotation:

The fifth spot is a bit more of a question mark, but Sanchez should be able to push the young Jose Urquidy to the bullpen.

Sanchez isn't pitching well in 2019 with a 6.07 ERA and a league-worst 14 losses, but he won an ERA title just a few years ago and could reestablish himself.

Meanwhile, Urquidy could help solidify the bullpen along with Biagini, providing more reliable options leading up to Will Harris and Roberto Osuna. Joe Smith or Cy Sneed could be the odd man out, although Collin McHugh is also on the hot seat after an up-and-down year.

With Houston already having a deadly lineup with Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, George Springer and more, this team will be hard to beat in 2019.