Report: Dodgers Trade for Jedd Gyorko in Deal with Cardinals Ahead of Deadline

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2019

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Jedd Gyorko in action during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals reportedly traded third baseman Jedd Gyorko to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of Wednesday's deadline. 

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported the news.

Gyorko, 30, has been limited to 38 games this season due to injury. He's currently on the 60-day disabled list but is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon.

While Gyorko has mainly played third base in recent seasons, he has bounced all around the infield during his career. The Dodgers have made a concerted effort to fill their roster with versatile bench pieces, as they traded for Kristopher Negron earlier this week. Gyorko and Negron will help fill out the Dodgers bench and give them options when their regular starters need a day off.

Gyorko spent the last three-plus seasons in St. Louis after beginning his career with the San Diego Padres. He's played in at least 111 games in the previous six seasons, peaking with a 30-homer campaign in 2016. His power numbers have dropped precipitously since, as he hit 20 home runs in 2017 and 11 last season.

In his limited work in 2019, Gyorko has hit .196/.274/.304 with two home runs and seven runs batted in. 

The Dodgers will have a club option at $13 million for the 2020 season, though it seems unlikely they will exercise it. That option carries just a $1 million buyout.  

