Report: Pirates Trade OF Corey Dickerson to Phillies Ahead of 2019 Deadline

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly acquired outfielder Corey Dickerson in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, the Pirates will receive a player to be named later as well as international bonus money. The trade cost is relatively low as the Phillies take on the remainder of Dickerson's $8.5 million salary for this season.

The 30-year-old has been an impact player when on the field this year, hitting .317 with 18 doubles and four home runs in 43 games. His .931 OPS would match a career high if the season ended today.

A shoulder strain caused him to miss over two months earlier this season, and he has been limited recently with groin discomfort. However, after going 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the injury woes appear to be behind him.

Dickerson earned an All-Star selection in 2017 and then a Gold Glove in 2018 while hitting .300 with 13 home runs in his first year with the Pittsburgh Pirates. His continued success on the field in 2019 suggests he's hitting his stride in the prime of his career

With a 47-60 record, the Pirates are far out of contention, though, and have little need for the pending free agent.

He now joins a Phillies offense to potentially replace the injured Jay Bruce in the outfield.

Philadelphia entered the day tied for the second wild-card spot in the National League, and the latest addition could make the team even more formidable heading into the home stretch.