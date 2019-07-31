Report: Drew Pomeranz Traded from Giants to Brewers for Prospect Mauricio Dubon

Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers have upgraded their pitching staff by trading for Drew Pomeranz and Ray Black, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The San Francisco Giants will receive shortstop prospect Mauricio Dubon in return.

Pomeranz has struggled on the mound this season, producing a 5.68 ERA and 2-9 record, but he has pitched well since being moved to the bullpen and could remain in that role going forward.

In four appearances as a reliever, Pomeranz has allowed just one hit and zero runs in 5.1 innings. If he can keep this up, he could be an impact player down the stretch for Milwaukee.

Black has limited experience at the major league level but could be a useful addition in the bullpen.

The Brewers remain in the playoff hunt at 56-51 entering Wednesday, just 1.5 games out of first place in the NL Central. However, they have few reliable options in the bullpen besides Josh Hader.

Adding bullpen help could make the team much more formidable down the stretch.

Meanwhile, the Giants receive the Brewers' No. 3 prospect in the system, according to MLB.com. Dubon only has two at-bats in the majors, but he has played well in Triple-A this year with a .297 batting average and 16 home runs in 98 games.

This appears to be a strong return for two pitchers who had mostly fallen out of favor within the Giants organization.