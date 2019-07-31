Report: Cubs Trade Catcher Martin Maldonado to Astros for Utilityman Tony Kemp

David Banks/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs reportedly reached an agreement Wednesday to send catcher Martin Maldonado to the Houston Astros in exchange for outfielder Tony Kemp ahead of the 2019 MLB trade deadline.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported details of the deal.

The Astros designated Kemp for assignment last week after they activated star shortstop Carlos Correa from the injured list, so his status with the organization was already in question.

He's a versatile role player with experience at all three outfielder positions along with second base during four seasons with the Astros. His struggles at the plate—a .698 OPS, 16 stolen bases and 14 home runs across 239 games—prevented him from earning more consistent playing time.

Kemp will compete with Victor Caratini, David Bote and Albert Almora Jr. for a bench spot in Chicago.

Meanwhile, Maldonado gets traded for the second time this month after the Cubs previously acquired him from the Kansas City Royals. He made just four appearances for Chicago.

The 32-year-old Puerto Rico native returns to Houston after being acquired by the Astros in a deadline deal last year.

Maldonado will likely split time with the more offensively proficient Robinson Chirinos behind the dish.