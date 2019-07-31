Giants Trade Rumors: SF Having 'Sell' Talks on Madison Bumgarner, Other Pitchers

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly having "sell conversations" surrounding their pitchers, a group led by longtime ace Madison Bumgarner, ahead of Wednesday's MLB trade deadline despite a recent hot streak that has pushed them back into playoff contention.

Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reported the update.

Bumgarner is no longer the dominant force he was during the peak of his career, which featured four consecutive seasons with an ERA below 3.00. He owns a 3.74 ERA so far in 2019, but he'd still provide a boost to the rotation of any postseason contender.

The 29-year-old North Carolina native has posted a 2.11 ERA and 0.90 WHIP across 16 playoff appearances (14 starts). He was named the 2014 World Series MVP for the Giants' triumph over the Kansas City Royals. He pitched five shutout innings of relief for the save in Game 7.

"I don't give a s--t," he told reporters about the trade rumors in mid-July. "I'm here to win games for this team, and that's what we're doing."

Fellow starter Jeff Samardzija and relievers Will Smith, Tony Watson and Sam Dyson are among the other veteran pitchers that may attract interest from other clubs.

Samardzija has rebounded from a forgettable 2018 season with a 6.25 ERA across 10 starts to put together a solid 2019. He's compiled a 3.95 ERA in 21 outings with 102 strikeouts in 116.1 innings.

Meanwhile, just about every contender is looking for bullpen help, and the Giants are one of the few teams with excess depth in that area. They should be able to acquire quite a haul of prospects even by moving just two players from the group of Smith, Watson and Dyson.

San Francisco is just 2.5 games out of the second wild-card spot in the National League, though. So the front office could still look to seriously compete this year if the right trade offers don't come along today.