Report: Chris Martin Traded from Rangers to Braves for Prospect Kolby Allard

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves continue to upgrade their pitching staff, reportedly acquiring reliever Chris Martin in a trade with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Rangers will receive minor league pitcher Kolby Allard.

Martin has produced a career-best 3.08 ERA so far this season in 38 innings, adding an impressive 43 strikeouts with just four walks.

His 10.75 strikeout/walk ratio ranks second among all major league pitchers with at least 20 innings pitched.

Considering he had 37 strikeouts and just five walks in 41.2 innings last season, this control is not a fluke.

Martin's production is impressive after going two years without an appearance in the majors. He struggled in his first stint in 2014-2015 but is back to being a valuable commodity:

He provides the Braves with some additional depth in the bullpen as another late-game option alongside Luke Jackson, Josh Tomlin, Sean Newcomb and Anthony Swarzak.

Considering Martin also has four saves this season, the squad can use him as a closer if needed.

Meanwhile, Texas received a prospect who ranked 10th in the organization, according to MLB.com. Allard struggled in his limited playing time in the majors last year with 11 earned runs allowed in eight innings, but he remains a high-upside pitching prospect.

In 20 starts at Triple-A this season, the left-hander has a 4.17 ERA after producing a 2.72 mark at the same level in 2018.

At just 21 years old, Allard could be a key part of the future for Texas.