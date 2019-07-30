Yankees Trade Rumors: Tigers Targeted Gleyber Torres in Potential Matt Boyd Deal

Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

The Detroit Tigers targeted All-Star second baseman Gleyber Torres from the New York Yankees in a proposed deal for southpaw Matthew Boyd, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Heyman reported the move is "not happening" and that Boyd is "very likely staying in Detroit."

Torres, 22, is already a two-time All-Star. He had a slash line of .291/.358/.504 alongside 20 home runs and 55 RBI entering Tuesday's game with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's under team control until 2025, and needless to say, Torres probably isn't leaving the Bronx for a while.

Boyd has been sensational in his own right, though, with 178 strikeouts and just 29 walks in 132.1 innings. Heyman noted that the 28-year-old's strikeout-to-walk ratio is MLB's best.

The left-hander is also under team control until 2023.

Although the reported Torres ask may seem ridiculous at first, the Tigers are right to shoot for the moon. They shouldn't be in a rush to trade Boyd unless they receive an excellent offer.

Detroit is the worst team in baseball at 31-71, and the rebuilding process will take numerous years. A farm system full of talent should be on its way in the early 2020s, led by potential future ace Casey Mize.

It's not as if the Tigers are a team with playoff aspirations that found itself out of the race by July and wanted to conduct a fire sale.

Furthermore, with Boyd, the Tigers don't face the pressure of trying to deal him for the best possible offer prior to the final trade deadline before his free-agency period. They're fine to sit, wait and see if a team is desperate enough to pull off a big move.

The Yankees don't have the luxury to sit around: Entering Tuesday, their starter ERA was a mediocre 15th in MLB, a concerning stat for a team with World Series plans. The lineup is among the league's best, but as a litany of Yankees playoff teams from this century have learned, the offense isn't always going to carry a struggling staff.

The trade deadline is Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Cop New Merch from the Exclusive Mariano x B/R World Tour Collab