DeAndre Jordan Explains Why He Chose Nets over Knicks in Free Agency

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

DeAndre Jordan showed a lot of excitement for his new organization after switching from the New York Knicks to the Brooklyn Nets this offseason.

"Not to knock the culture the Knicks are creating, but we like what [Nets coach Kenny Atkinson's] doing and [general manager Sean Marks'] been awesome and the organization, from top to bottom, has been great," he said, per Jen Chung of Gothamist.

"So you want to be a part of something like that, especially when you have a chance to play with other great players and build something."

The Nets were one of the big winners of the summer by landing Jordan as well as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The trio played together for Team USA and seemingly were interested in lining up together again, although there were other options around the league.

The Knicks were seen as a possible contender for all three players, especially for Jordan after he came over in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks last season. He played 31 games with the team, but it clearly wasn't enough to convince him to stay on a multi-year deal.

Per Ian Begley of SNY, former Net Jared Dudley was instrumental in recruiting the center to Brooklyn by telling him "all the good" with the organization.

Jordan is also already enjoying interacting with his new fans even though the season doesn't begin until October.

"The people, the fans are extremely into basketball, they know the game, and they are very passionate," he said, per Chung. "As a player, that's the fanbase you want."

If Durant returns to full strength following his Achilles injury, the Nets could be an exciting team on the court as well.