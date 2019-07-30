David Phelps Traded to Cubs from Blue Jays for Pitching Prospect Thomas Hatch

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs are adding some much-needed help to their bullpen by acquiring David Phelps from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Per an official announcement from the Blue Jays, they will receive minor-leaguer Thomas Hatch from the Cubs in exchange for Phelps and cash considerations.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand shared Hatch's scouting report:

Hatch, a third-round pick in 2016, has struggled in three professional seasons. The former Oklahoma State pitcher has a 4.59 ERA with 93 strikeouts and 37 walks in 100 innings at Double-A.

Toronto can afford to take a flier on a pitcher like Hatch because the team is looking ahead to 2020 and beyond.

In addition to Phelps, the Cubs recently added Derek Holland to their pitching staff in a deal with the San Francisco Giants last week.

While Holland will have to prove himself in Chicago after posting a 5.90 ERA in 31 appearances with the Giants, Phelps can step in as a key contributor out of the bullpen for manager Joe Maddon down the stretch.

Chicago's relievers rank 10th in MLB with a 4.22 ERA in 347.2 innings, but it's not a deep group for Maddon to choose from. Pedro Strop, Brad Brach and Craig Kimbrel all have ERAs over 5.00. Carl Edwards Jr. has been optioned to the minors twice because of his ongoing struggles.

Phelps had a 3.63 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 17.1 innings for the Blue Jays. The 32-year-old missed the entire 2018 season due to Tommy John surgery. He started this season on the injured list, but has had no issues since returning on June 17.