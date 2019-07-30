Mariano Rivera Talks Hall of Fame, Thinks Yankees Make the 2019 World Series

Hans Pennink/Associated Press

Legendary New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera predicted the team will make its first World Series appearance since 2009 in this year's MLB playoffs.

Rivera spoke with TMZ Sports about the storied franchise's decade-long drought when it comes to winning the American League pennant.

"I believe this is the year that we going back," he said. "Definitely we need to win this World Series."

The 49-year-old, who retired following the 2013 season and was recently enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame, said having a lot of teammates from the 2009 championship team, including Derek Jeter and Jorge Posada, in attendance for his induction in Cooperstown, New York, was special.

"Having them there means a lot to me," he said. "As soon as I let them know, they were on board."

The 13-time All-Star and five-time World Series champion also discussed longtime Yankees manager Joe Torre, whom he credited for the Yankees dynasty in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"Mr. Torre was one of the key pieces of the puzzle that was able to keep us together," Rivera said. "For me, he was a blessing, a father figure, a brother, a mentor...I mean, so many things. It was a blessing to me."

Rivera became the first player in MLB history unanimously voted into the Hall of Fame. The Panama native was terrific during the regular season with a 2.21 ERA, but he was virtually unhittable in the playoffs with a 0.70 ERA and 0.76 WHIP in 96 postseason games.

The right-hander was named the World Series MVP in 1999 following the team's sweep of the Atlanta Braves.

This year's edition of the Yankees owns the best record in the AL at 67-38 and are a serious title threat despite an avalanche of injuries that have plagued the club all year.

