Olney: Mets May Want Benintendi or Bradley Jr. from Red Sox in Edwin Diaz Trade

The New York Mets may be targeting a Boston Red Sox outfielder, either Andrew Benintendi or Jackie Bradley Jr., in a trade for closer Edwin Diaz, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Olney revealed on ESPN's Get Up! on Tuesday that New York's "asking price" appears to be Benintendi: "I think the Red Sox, knowing the Mets are looking to add players who can help them in 2020, they may have to make a decision: Do we give up Andrew Benintendi, who is a true center fielder, in a deal for Edwin Diaz? It'd be fascinating to see if the Mets were to get Benintendi and if the Red Sox can get Diaz."

Olney added that trade talks have also involved Bradley being included instead of Benintendi.

