Phillies Trade Rumors: PHI Has 'Continued Interest' in White Sox's Alex Colome

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

As the Philadelphia Phillies tries to remain in the playoff race in the National League, improving the bullpen has become a priority.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Phillies have "continued interest" in Chicago White Sox closer Alex Colome.

The 30-year-old is in his first year with Chicago, producing a 2.27 ERA with 21 saves in 39.2 innings so far in 2019. His 0.78 WHIP is also third-best in the majors among players with at least 20 innings pitched.

Although Colome has seen his strikeouts decrease this year (7.0 per nine innings), his 4.3 hits per nine innings would easily be a career best over the course of a full season.

The right-hander's production has also made him a wanted man over the past few years. While he began his career with the Tampa Bay Rays, he has already been traded twice since the start of last season, going to the Seattle Mariners last May before being flipped to the White Sox in the offseason.

Chicago now appears out of the playoff race at 46-57 entering Monday, but Philadelphia sits at 55-50, one game out of the NL Wild Card.

Unfortunately, the Phillies have struggled out of the bullpen this year with just a 4.72 staff ERA, good for 22nd in the majors.

Hector Neris has also been shaky in the closer role, blowing three of his last five save opportunities.

Adding Colome could help solidify the back of the bullpen while making Philadelphia much more dangerous down the home stretch.