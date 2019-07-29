Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning Agree to New 8-Year Contract Worth AAV of $9.5M

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy agreed to a massive eight-year contract Monday that will pay him an AAV of $9.5 million, general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

"The Lightning are very proud to extend Andrei for another eight years today," BriseBois said in a statement. "Since joining the organization Andrei has shown unmatched work ethic and professionalism both on and off the ice. We look forward to him continuing his career in Tampa Bay for the foreseeable future."

The deal makes Vasilevskiy the NHL's third highest-paid goaltender in terms of AAV, behind only Carey Price and Sergei Bobrovsky. The 25-year-old posted a 39-10-4 record with a 2.40 goals against average and .925 save percentage in 2018-19, winning his first Vezina Trophy.

