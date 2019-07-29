Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning Agree to New 8-Year Contract Worth AAV of $9.5M

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2019

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy skates around after giving up a goal to the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL Eastern Conference first-round hockey playoff series Friday, April 12, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy agreed to a massive eight-year contract Monday that will pay him an AAV of $9.5 million, general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

"The Lightning are very proud to extend Andrei for another eight years today," BriseBois said in a statement. "Since joining the organization Andrei has shown unmatched work ethic and professionalism both on and off the ice. We look forward to him continuing his career in Tampa Bay for the foreseeable future." 

The deal makes Vasilevskiy the NHL's third highest-paid goaltender in terms of AAV, behind only Carey Price and Sergei Bobrovsky. The 25-year-old posted a 39-10-4 record with a 2.40 goals against average and .925 save percentage in 2018-19, winning his first Vezina Trophy.

         

