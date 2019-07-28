Yankees Rumors: NYY Have Asked Tigers About Shane Greene Trade

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Scouring the market for pitching help, the New York Yankees are reportedly showing interest in someone who knows their organization well.

Per MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the Yankees have asked the Detroit Tigers about Shane Greene's availability.

Greene was originally selected by the Yankees in the 15th round of the 2009 Major League Baseball draft. He made his big league debut with the team in 2014, posting a 3.78 ERA with 81 strikeouts in 78.2 innings.

New York sent Greene to the Tigers in December 2014 as part of a three-team trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds that resulted in Didi Gregorius ending up with the Yankees.

In five seasons since the deal, Greene has been inconsistent out of the bullpen. But 2019 has been the best year of his career. The 30-year-old owns a 1.22 ERA with 41 strikeouts and 21 hits allowed in 37 innings.

If the Yankees find the price for starting pitchers too high, going after Greene makes sense as an alternative for their pitching woes. He would be another high-leverage reliever for a team that already has Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino and Tommy Kahnle to shorten games.

