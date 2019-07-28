Rockets Trade Rumors: Andre Iguodala Targeted the Week of Russell Westbrook Deal

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets were reportedly engaged in trade talks for Memphis Grizzlies swingman Andre Iguodala before landing Russell Westbrook.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported Iguodala was among the players general manager Daryl Morey targeted, though it's unclear how far along discussions went. The Grizzlies have held on to Iguodala since acquiring him from the Golden State Warriors earlier this month, likely hoping a team would give up draft compensation.

