Rockets Trade Rumors: Andre Iguodala Targeted the Week of Russell Westbrook Deal

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: Andre Iguodala at LinkedIn on June 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Jason Mendez/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets were reportedly engaged in trade talks for Memphis Grizzlies swingman Andre Iguodala before landing Russell Westbrook.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported Iguodala was among the players general manager Daryl Morey targeted, though it's unclear how far along discussions went. The Grizzlies have held on to Iguodala since acquiring him from the Golden State Warriors earlier this month, likely hoping a team would give up draft compensation.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

