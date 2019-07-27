Dodgers Trade Rumors: LA Interested in Marcus Stroman, Other Starting Pitchers

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in Toronto Blue Jays star Marcus Stroman, among other starting pitchers, ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rosenthal noted the lack of relievers available on the market could result in L.A. acquiring a starting pitcher, which would potentially lead the team to move one of its current starters to the bullpen.

Stroman has bounced back from a disappointing 2018 campaign with one of his finest seasons to date. Though he is just 6-11 for a rebuilding club, the right-hander has posted a 2.96 ERA and a 1.227 WHIP in 21 starts in 2019.

He has been especially strong away from the Rogers Centre, putting together a 2.60 ERA and a 1.193 WHIP in nine games on the road. He has not allowed a home run in 55.1 innings outside of Toronto this season and has walked only nine batters during that span.

Although the Blue Jays are in the midst of a two-year playoff drought, Stroman does have postseason experience. He is 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA in five career playoff starts, pitching in the American League Championship Series in both 2015 and 2016.

Stroman was also named the World Baseball Classic MVP while leading Team USA to gold in 2017.

Los Angeles (68-37) currently holds a 14.5-game lead in the National League West, so a postseason berth appears to be a virtual lock with two months to play. However, for a franchise looking to win its first championship since 1988, it can't be complacent at the deadline after losing in the World Series in each of the last two seasons.

Three-time NL Cy Young award winner Clayton Kershaw (8-2 and 2.84 ERA in 2019), 2019 All-Star Game starter Hyun-Jin Ryu (11-2, 1.74 ERA), Walker Buehler (9-1, 3.23 ERA) and Kenta Maeda (7-7, 3.81 ERA) have helped the Dodgers boast the majors' top-ranked rotation (2.96 ERA) this season.

However, the bullpen ranks only ninth with a 4.02 ERA. Though Kenley Jansen (3.67 ERA) and Pedro Baez (3.26 ERA) have proved to be a strong duo at the backend of the bullpen, the Dodgers' reliefs corps could use some bolstering.

More relievers could hit the trade block in the coming days should more teams decide to sell at the deadline, but if the Dodgers don't like the relief market, they could get creative and upgrade the bullpen by bringing in an additional starter and switching some roles around.