Mets Trade Rumors: Zack Wheeler 'More Certain' to Be Dealt Than Noah Syndergaard

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Mets could be a major seller ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline, and starting pitcher Zack Wheeler is a top candidate to be moved.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, Wheeler is "on a more certain track to be traded" than fellow starter Noah Syndergaard.

Following a stint on the injured list with a shoulder ailment, Wheeler allowed six hits and three earned runs while striking out seven over 5.1 innings in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

The 29-year-old Wheeler is in the midst of his fifth MLB season, all of which have been spent with the Mets. He missed the entirety of the 2015 and 2016 campaigns after undergoing Tommy John surgery but has bounced back to become an effective pitcher.

Wheeler is 7-6 with a 4.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 137 strikeouts in 124.1 innings this season. It's a drop-off from his 2018 performance, which saw him go 12-7 with a 3.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 179 strikeouts over 182.1 innings, but he has been somewhat unlucky this season as evidenced by his 3.64 FIP, per Baseball Reference.

The hard-throwing righty is on track to set career bests this season in strikeout rate (9.9 per nine innings) and walk rate (2.5 per nine innings).

Wheeler suggested Friday that he would be open to a trade because of his desire to pitch in the playoffs, per Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports.

"I wish it was here. I want to pitch in big-time games. That's what you want to do. You want to go to the World Series, win the World Series," Wheeler said. "If it were to happen, and I were to go to a contender and pitch in meaningful games since I missed '15 and '16, it would be nice to pitch in some meaningful games."

With a record of 48-55, the Mets are on track to miss the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

If New York does sell off some assets, Wheeler makes the most sense. His numbers are good enough that several contenders should be interested, and he becomes a free agent at the conclusion of the season, meaning the Mets may lose him for nothing if they don't trade him.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported Thursday that the Mets want to move Syndergaard as well. While he is a one-time All-Star and just 26 years of age, his numbers are down this season compared to years past.

Syndergaard is 7-5 with a 4.33 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 126 strikeouts in 126.2 innings, but like Wheeler, he has been somewhat unfortunate based on his 3.64 FIP.

In each of his first four MLB seasons, Syndergaard had an ERA of 3.24 or better. Last season, he went 13-4 with a 3.03 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 155 strikeouts in 154.1 innings.

While the Mets could probably get more for Syndergaard than Wheeler, the former is under team control through 2021, so there may not be a sense of urgency to move him.