MLB Rumors: Trade Buzz on Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and More

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

It is still the calm before the storm ahead of MLB's July 31 trade deadline.

As of Friday night, no major deals had been struck, but the rumor mill continued to swirl as teams feel out the trade market.

Here are some of the latest reports on the biggest names:

Noah Syndergaard and the Mets

There have been several varying reports regarding Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard in recent days, but perhaps the strongest indication that he will be dealt was from Joel Sherman of the New York Post, who had a source tell him that the Mets are "definitely trading Syndergaard."

Trading Syndergaard, who is under team control through 2021, would require a hefty return, but according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets believe they would benefit more by dealing Syndergaard and extending fellow right-hander Zack Wheeler:

According to Sherman, the Mets believe the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves have the pieces to make a deal, but the Houston Astros have expressed the most interest in the 26-year-old, although their top prospects are not as touted.

Sherman also added that the likelihood of the Mets trading closer Edwin Diaz—whom they gave up two top prospects for in the offseason—is also increasing.

Marcus Stroman

The rumor mill surrounding Stroman is perhaps one of the most volatile.

On July 17, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that most executives were confident Stroman would be moved by the trade deadline, but on Friday, Andy Martino of SNY reported that the Toronto Blue Jays were telling teams they prefer to keep and sign Stroman, although he noted this could just be a negotiating tactic.

Stroman caught wind of this story and sounded surprised in a tweet:

The New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves have all been linked to Stroman. The Twins are also interested in Blue Jays relievers Daniel Hudson and Ken Giles, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.