Madison Bumgarner Rumors: Giants Haven't Ruled out New Contract Amid Trade Buzz

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 26, 2019

San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws against the Chicago Cubs during a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

After spending most of the season being talked about as sellers, the San Francisco Giants are entertaining the possibility of giving Madison Bumgarner a contract extension. 

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Giants haven't ruled out extending Bumgarner, but they also "recognize it may be a long shot" and no talks have been had between the two sides. 

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Derek Holland Traded to Cubs

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Derek Holland Traded to Cubs

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Stroman in the Dark on Jays' Plans

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Stroman in the Dark on Jays' Plans

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Potential Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Zack Greinke

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Potential Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Zack Greinke

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Insulted Hall of Famers Could Boycott Jeter

    Andre Dawson and Tony Perez tell B/R they still feel ‘disrespected’ after Marlins firing and may not attend 2020 HOF ceremony

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Insulted Hall of Famers Could Boycott Jeter

    Andre Dawson and Tony Perez tell B/R they still feel ‘disrespected’ after Marlins firing and may not attend 2020 HOF ceremony

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report