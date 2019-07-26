Madison Bumgarner Rumors: Giants Haven't Ruled out New Contract Amid Trade Buzz

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

After spending most of the season being talked about as sellers, the San Francisco Giants are entertaining the possibility of giving Madison Bumgarner a contract extension.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Giants haven't ruled out extending Bumgarner, but they also "recognize it may be a long shot" and no talks have been had between the two sides.

