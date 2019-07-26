Marcus Stroman Says Report Blue Jays May Extend Contract Is 'News to Me'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2019

DETROIT, MI - JULY 19: Starting pitcher Marcus Stroman #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers during a MLB game at Comerica Park on July 19, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)
Dave Reginek/Getty Images

Starting pitcher Marcus Stroman responded to a report Friday that the Toronto Blue Jays may re-sign him rather than trade him ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

SNY's Andy Martino reported Thursday that the Blue Jays have told interested teams they may extend Stroman, but he noted it could be a negotiating tactic.

Stroman tweeted the following in reference to the report:

The 28-year-old Stroman, who is in the midst of his best statistical season, is arbitration eligible at the conclusion of the 2019 campaign.  

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.      

Related

    What We Have Learned From the 2019 Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays logo
    Toronto Blue Jays

    What We Have Learned From the 2019 Blue Jays

    SBrown
    via Jays From The Couch

    July 25th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Lugnuts shutdown the Whitecaps

    Toronto Blue Jays logo
    Toronto Blue Jays

    July 25th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Lugnuts shutdown the Whitecaps

    Ryan Mueller
    via Jays From The Couch

    Tulowitzki Was the Promise of the Perfect Baseball Player

    Toronto Blue Jays logo
    Toronto Blue Jays

    Tulowitzki Was the Promise of the Perfect Baseball Player

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    July 25, 2019 Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Report

    Toronto Blue Jays logo
    Toronto Blue Jays

    July 25, 2019 Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Report

    Jay Blue
    via Blue Jays from Away