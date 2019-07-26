Marcus Stroman Says Report Blue Jays May Extend Contract Is 'News to Me'

Dave Reginek/Getty Images

Starting pitcher Marcus Stroman responded to a report Friday that the Toronto Blue Jays may re-sign him rather than trade him ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

SNY's Andy Martino reported Thursday that the Blue Jays have told interested teams they may extend Stroman, but he noted it could be a negotiating tactic.

Stroman tweeted the following in reference to the report:

The 28-year-old Stroman, who is in the midst of his best statistical season, is arbitration eligible at the conclusion of the 2019 campaign.

