Video: Watch Twins' Nelson Cruz Crush 3 HR in 5 Innings vs. White Sox

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 26, 2019

Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz watches his two run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game as Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann (33) and home plate umpire Ed Hickox (15) look on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Chicago. It was Cruz's third home run of the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Another day, another three-homer game in Major League Baseball.

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz smacked three dingers in the first five innings against Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, continuing his team's torrid season-long home run pace:

Per MLB, Cruz' homers went a combined 1,336 feet.

The Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN Stats & Info) relayed the significance of the three-homer night in relation to the New York Mets' Robinson Cano and St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong doing the same over the past two days:

The Twins entered their tilt with the White Sox on pace for 311 home runs, which would crush the 2018 New York Yankees' record of 267. Cruz's outburst certainly helps the record-breaking cause.

The performance was impressive enough on its own, but Cruz doing so against a 2019 All-Star in Giolito makes it even more noteworthy. Giolito entered the game with an 11-4 record, a 3.12 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 112.2 innings. He only allowed 10 home runs this season prior to Thursday.

The Twins and White Sox are in the midst of a four-game set through Sunday at Chicago's Guaranteed Rate Field.

