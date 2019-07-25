Video: Watch Twins' Nelson Cruz Crush 3 HR in 5 Innings vs. White Sox

Video: Watch Twins' Nelson Cruz Crush 3 HR in 5 Innings vs. White SoxJuly 26, 2019
Another day, another three-homer game in Major League Baseball.
Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz smacked three dingers in the first five innings against Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, continuing his team's torrid season-long home run pace:
Minnesota Twins @Twins
💣 Welcome to the Nelson Cruz show! 💣 #BombaSquad | #MNTwins https://t.co/oJcQOF1zUy
MLB @MLB
1st inning: Nelson Cruz HR 3rd inning: Nelson Cruz HR 5th inning: Nelson Cruz HR https://t.co/VohY241LSE
Per MLB, Cruz' homers went a combined 1,336 feet.
The Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN Stats & Info) relayed the significance of the three-homer night in relation to the New York Mets' Robinson Cano and St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong doing the same over the past two days:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
According to @EliasSports this is the first time in MLB history where there's been a 3-HR game in 3 straight days July 23, July 24 & July 25. However, the last time there were three 3-HR games in a 3-day span was April 30-May 2, 2018 where multiple 3 HR games were on the say day https://t.co/1Kpc8plWUu
The Twins entered their tilt with the White Sox on pace for 311 home runs, which would crush the 2018 New York Yankees' record of 267. Cruz's outburst certainly helps the record-breaking cause.
The performance was impressive enough on its own, but Cruz doing so against a 2019 All-Star in Giolito makes it even more noteworthy. Giolito entered the game with an 11-4 record, a 3.12 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 112.2 innings. He only allowed 10 home runs this season prior to Thursday.
The Twins and White Sox are in the midst of a four-game set through Sunday at Chicago's Guaranteed Rate Field.
