Noah Syndergaard Trade Rumors: Dodgers Among Teams with Interest in Mets Pitcher

The rich may get richer before Wednesday's Major League Baseball trade deadline.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Los Angeles Dodgers have expressed interest in trading for New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard. Martinos suggested, "they have the players to get it done if they want."

Marc Carig of The Athletic cited a rival executive who said the Mets are looking for a top-30 prospect, as well as multiple other pieces in any Syndergaard trade.

Los Angeles has the most wins in the entire league (67) but could use some starting pitching depth with Rich Hill on the 60-day injured list.

Syndergaard would be much more than a depth addition considering he finished with a sub-3.00 ERA in two of his first four seasons and is coming off a 2018 campaign that saw him post a 3.03 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 155 strikeouts in 154.1 innings.

The 2016 All-Star hasn't been quite as effective as usual this season with a 4.33 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 126 strikeouts in 126.2 innings, but he has a track record to trust and is just 26 years old. He is theoretically in the middle of his prime and could be rejuvenated by a pennant race in Los Angeles after pitching for the struggling Mets.

He would also form a formidable foursome by joining 2019 All-Stars Hyun-Jin Ryu, Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler, which would make beating the powerhouse Dodgers in the playoffs all the more difficult.

Los Angeles could conceivably throw out ace-caliber starters a minimum of four times in a single series, putting pressure on the opposition to overcome star hurlers in multiple outings. It could be the formula for the team's first championships since the 1988 campaign.