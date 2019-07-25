Sean Payton 'Optimistic' Michael Thomas, Saints Agree to New Contract Extension

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is "optimistic" the team will reach an agreement on an extension with star wideout Michael Thomas in the not-too-distant future.

"I think it's something that hopefully will be resolved soon," Payton told reporters Thursday. "...His agent, [Saints general manager] Mickey [Loomis], those guys are working on it. I'm optimistic it'll be done fairly soon."

Thomas is currently holding out of training camp as he seeks a new deal. The 2016 second-round pick has just one year remaining on his rookie contract, and he will make $1.1 million next season.

He has outperformed his contract and then some to this point. The 6'3", 212-pound wideout has started his career with three consecutive seasons of 90-plus catches and 1,100-plus yards. Per Pro Football Reference, he tops the NFL in receptions (321) and is fifth in receiving yards (3,787) since entering the league.

Thomas led the league with 125 catches last season while piling up 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns.

That performance not only earned him a second consecutive Pro Bowl nod, but he was also named first-team All-Pro.

With training camp getting underway this week, Thomas took to social media to quote the late Nipsey Hussle:

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Monday that the Saints had offered Thomas an extension with an average annual value in the $18 million to $19 million range, which would make the 26-year-old the highest-paid receiver in the league:

Per Robinson's report earlier in the week, Thomas is looking to reach the $20 million AAV mark in his new deal. Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. currently holds the honor of being the top-paid wideout with an AAV of $18 million.

As Robinson noted, Thomas' motivation could be tied to the fact that the Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones, the Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill and the Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper, among others, are all in line for big paydays as well:

While topping Beckham's figure would put Thomas in the top slot, it could be a short-lived stay at No. 1 for the Saints star if he doesn't raise the bar to an insurmountable total.