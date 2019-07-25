MLB Rumors: Royals Won't Trade Whit Merrifield; Jake Diekman Likely to Be Dealt

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2019

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 19: Whit Merrifield #15 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates after scoring during the third inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on July 19, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Kansas City Royals reportedly have walked away from trade offers for Whit Merrifield and plan to keep the do-everything star through the July 31 deadline. 

Jon Morosi of MLB.com reported the Royals have rebuffed interest from several teams, including the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. However, the team reportedly is gearing up to trade reliever Jake Diekman, who has drawn interest for teams in need of a left-handed arm.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

