MLB Rumors: Royals Won't Trade Whit Merrifield; Jake Diekman Likely to Be Dealt

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Kansas City Royals reportedly have walked away from trade offers for Whit Merrifield and plan to keep the do-everything star through the July 31 deadline.

Jon Morosi of MLB.com reported the Royals have rebuffed interest from several teams, including the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. However, the team reportedly is gearing up to trade reliever Jake Diekman, who has drawn interest for teams in need of a left-handed arm.

