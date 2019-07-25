Giants Trade Rumors: Madison Bumgarner Unlikely to Be Dealt; SF Could Be Buyers

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants are "unlikely" to trade ace Madison Bumgarner prior to the July 31 trade deadline following their recent surge and could be buyers if their hot streak continues through the weekend, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

San Francisco (52-51) has gone 17-4 over its last 21 games to not only move above .500 for the first time this season but to put itself in playoff contention as well. The Giants are currently just 3.5 games back in the National League Wild Card race.

Taken 10th overall in 2007, Bumgarner has spent his entire career with the Giants organization. He is nearing the end of a five-year, $35 million deal, one of the most team-friendly contracts in MLB history.

As San Francisco got off to slow start to the season, it appeared as Bumgarner's days in the Bay Area were numbered. The 29-year-old is scheduled to hit free agency at the conclusion of the season, and with the Giants entering the year in the midst of a two-year playoff drought, dealing the veteran would allow the franchise to get something in return instead of solely a compensation draft pick should a qualifying offer be extended.

Bumgarner is putting together another solid campaign, having posted a 3.66 ERA and a 1.168 WHIP in 22 starts in 2019. He has struck out 134 batters in 132.2 innings, while his 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings is his highest mark since 2016.

The southpaw has played a major role in his team's summer surge, as he has allowed just six runs (five earned) in four starts in July. He has allowed more than three earned runs in a start just twice since the beginning of May, spanning 16 starts.

As good as Bumgarner has been during the regular season (3.08 ERA) throughout his career, he has elevated his game when the stakes are highest. He is 8-3 with a 2.11 ERA in 16 career postseason outings, helping the Giants win three World Series titles. He was named MVP of both the National League Championship Series and the World Series in 2014.

If Bumgarner does become available before the deadline, that type of big-game experience would make him the most-coveted asset on the market.

San Francisco's recent surge has certainly put the team in an interesting spot as the deadline nears. Buying would potentially increase the team's chances of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2016. On the flip side, it has played .810 baseball for nearly a month and is still on the outside of the playoff picture—and keeping up that pace down the stretch is near impossible.

Bumgarner is scheduled to pitch against the San Diego Padres on Sunday. His performance could go a long way in determining the Giants' deadline approach, and ultimately, his future with the team.