Mets' Noah Syndergaard Won't 'Waste Much Energy' Thinking About Trade Rumors

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard said he's trying not to concern himself with the rumor mill ahead of Wednesday's MLB trade deadline.

Syndergaard, who allowed three earned runs across seven innings with eight strikeouts in a 7-2 loss to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, discussed his future after the game.

"It's completely out of my control," he told reporters. "So I'm not going to waste much energy kind of thinking about those things."

