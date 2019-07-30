Projecting College Football's 2019 All-Breakout Team

0 of 10

Harry How/Getty Images

While returning stars typically offer the foundation for college football teams, breakout players can boost a team from simple bowl qualifier to conference or national title threat.

Identifying those players prior to the season is always a satisfying task.

Analysts have been wrong before and will be again, but we're confident in this group. The following 10 players enter 2019 with varying levels—but always a minor amount—of previous production.

The list features five potential standouts on both sides of the ball and is ordered from the offensive backfield to defensive secondary.