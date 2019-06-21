Report: Jeremiah Holloman Kicked off Georgia Football Team over Alleged Assault

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The University of Georgia dismissed leading receiver Jeremiah Holloman amid an investigation into an alleged 2018 assault.

“Jeremiah Holloman no longer represents the University of Georgia football program," coach Kirby Smart said in a statement to The Covington News' Jackie Gutknecht. "We expect every member of our team to uphold the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia and Georgia football. It is disappointing when this does not happen.”

A woman came forward with the allegations earlier this month, saying Holloman punched her in the face following Georgia's 2018 spring game. The woman said she called Holloman's brother for protection during the altercation.

“(The victim) stated that (the brother) walked in at this point and pulled the suspect (Holloman) off her,” a police report read. “(The victim) stated she got behind (the brother) for protection. (The victim) stated the suspect (Holloman) then reached over (the brother) and punched her in the face.”

According to the report, the woman was taken to the hospital and needed six stitches. She told doctors she suffered the injuries in the shower and additional bruising on her neck from a basketball game.

Holloman admitted to punching the woman when approached by investigators.

“Jeremiah (Holloman) was rubbing his face in his hands and then looked up and said ‘Yeah, after she started hitting me, I hit her back,’” investigator Will Graham reported. “Jeremiah (Holloman) said the scratches or whatever was on her neck happened during sex.”

Holloman recorded 24 receptions for 418 yards and five touchdowns in 2018. He was the team's leading returning receiver.