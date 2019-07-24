Mets Trade Rumors: NY 'Open to Dealing' RP Edwin Diaz Ahead of MLB Deadline

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

As their season continues to spiral out of control, the New York Mets are willing to discuss a trade involving closer Edwin Diaz.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Mets are "open to dealing" Diaz before the July 31 trade deadline, but they will only do it "if they hit a home run" on a potential return.

Passan noted that one team executive said the Mets are seeking "more than they gave up" to the Seattle Mariners for Diaz and Robinson Cano during the offseason.

New York's package for Diaz and Cano included two of MLB.com's top 100 prospects, outfielder Jarred Kelenic and pitcher Justin Dunn. The Mariners also received Jay Bruce and relievers Anthony Swarzak and Gerson Bautista.

Diaz was supposed to be part of a revamped Mets roster that brought the team back into playoff contention for the first time since 2016. Instead, he's had a brutal season that has contributed to the team's current 46-54 record.

After finishing eighth in AL Cy Young voting last season with a 1.96 ERA, an MLB-high 57 saves and 124 strikeouts in 73.1 innings, Diaz's ERA has ballooned to 4.81 in 39.1 innings.

The Mets enter Wednesday seven games out of the second wild-card spot in the National League and 13 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.