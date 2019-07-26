Final Fact or Fiction on All of MLB's Hottest Pre-Trade Deadline Buzz, Rumors

1 of 7

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

A new name has joined the pre-deadline chatter. According to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi, the Colorado Rockies will entertain inquiries regarding Charlie Blackmon.

He cautioned that nothing is imminent and wrote that the chances of a deal going down are "remote." Yet this opens the door just enough for a flood of rampant speculation. Let the (likely unproductive) fun begin.

This is a tough blockbuster to script, as there's no clear indicator of Blackmon's top suitors. Morosi mentioned the Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals as possible candidates, but none of the trio is a perfect fit. While the Reds and Rangers are sinking too deep in the standings to deplete their farm system, the Cardinals could already have an outfield logjam when Marcell Ozuna (finger) returns from the injured list.

Any of those squads would make the deal for next year and beyond, but the Rockies should also have designs of jumping back into 2020 contention.

Then there's the possibility that Blackmon's absurd splits could scare off any interested parties. His stellar season comes entirely on the strength of his .415/.470/.848 slash line at Coors Field. The 33-year-old outfielder is batting .243/.278/.393 away from his home park.

If you're a 48-55 team whose park can turn an average hitter into an All-Star, it makes sense to explore the trade market for a veteran outfielder set to receive at least $21 million in each of the next three seasons (with a player option in the third year).

But what would the Rockies want for Blackmon? While they need pitching, no acquisition will solve that problem unless he comes with a deed to a new stadium. Last month, ESPN's Sam Miller discovered Coors' park factor is reaching its highest levels since Colorado installed a humidor in 2002.

The Rockies may keep an open mind and entertain offers, but don't expect them to move Blackmon this summer.

Verdict: Fiction