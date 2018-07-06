Trevor Bauer to Be 'Shot in the Nuts' with Paintball If He Inks Multi-Year Deal

KANSAS CITY, MO - JULY 4: Trevor Bauer #47 of the Cleveland Indians pitches in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 4, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ed Zurga/Getty Images

If former No. 3 overall pick Trevor Bauer continues to pitch like an All-Star, the Cleveland Indians are probably hoping the right-hander will be wearing a Tribe uniform for the rest of his career.

The problem is he doesn't sound like he is willing to make that type of commitment...ever.

While many players around Major League Baseball seek security by maximizing the amount of years in a contract, Bauer recently told Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan that he will only sign one-year contracts when the time comes because of a bet he made with a friend:

Don't forget: This is the same guy who wanted $6,420,969.69 in arbitration this past offseason, for obvious reasons. He instead settled for creating the "69 Days of Giving."

The good news for Cleveland is that Bauer is under club control through the 2020 season. That means the Indians still have a few years before they have to worry about potentially losing the right-hander.

