Rosenthal: Reds' Yasiel Puig a 'Strong Candidate' to Be Traded Entering Deadline

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 24, 2019

CINCINNATI, OH - JULY 18: Yasiel Puig #66 of the Cincinnati Reds prepares to bat during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park on July 18, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. St. Louis defeated Cincinnati 7-4. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

A recent cold streak by the Cincinnati Reds has opened up the possibility that outfielder Yasiel Puig could be dealt before the July 31 trade deadline.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Puig is considered a "particularly strong candidate" to be traded as the Reds fall out of playoff contention.

              

