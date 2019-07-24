Steve Kerr: Anthony Davis Forcing His Way to Lakers Is 'A Real Problem' for NBA

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the successful effort by the Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis to force a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans represents a "real problem" for the NBA.

Kerr explained during an appearance on The Warriors Insider Podcast (via Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area) there's a difference between the way Davis went about changing teams and someone who waits until free agency to explore his options:

"I'm talking more about the Anthony Davis situation. Where a guy is perfectly healthy and has a couple years left on his deal and says, 'I want to leave.' That's a real problem that the league has to address and that the players have to be careful with.

"When you sign on that dotted line, you owe your effort and your play to that team, to that city, to the fans. And then (once the contract runs out) it's completely your right to leave as a free agent. But if you sign the contract, then you should be bound to that contract.

"If you come to an agreement with the team that, hey, it's probably best for us to part ways, that's one thing. But the Davis stuff was really kind of groundbreaking—and hopefully not a trend, because it's bad for the league."

Davis, who received a $50,000 fine from the NBA in January for making a public trade request, has one guaranteed season left on his five-year, $127.2 million contract—and a player option for 2020-21.

The 26-year-old Chicago native told ESPN's Rachel Nichols after his trade to the Lakers was announced that he wouldn't change how he handled the situation:

"I knew I wasn't gonna sign an extension and that my time in New Orleans was definitely coming to an end. And, you know, I see a lotta people that say, 'Wait' or 'You shoulda did it this way, that way.' But for me, I've been in the league long enough. I'm a grown man. I know what I want. And so I thought doing it at that time was definitely going to be beneficial for myself and for the organization to get the best package available, so that way the organization is still set."

In the latter regard, Davis makes a strong point.

If he'd waited until next offseason to leave New Orleans via free agency, the Pelicans would have received nothing in return.

Instead, the front office acquired point guard Lonzo Ball, shooting guard Josh Hart, small forward Brandon Ingram and a stockpile of draft picks from the Lakers.

Although those three men aren't likely to reach Davis' level as one of the NBA's top 10 players, they are all solid pieces as the Pelicans begin building around first overall pick Zion Williamson.

That said, Kerr's point, in a more general sense, is that the league can't operate if players basically get to choose where they want to play during any given time. It's a more pressing point given the rise of superteams.

So it represents a tricky issue for NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, especially when the yearly offseason drama is one of the things that makes the league so entertaining for fans.