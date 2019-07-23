Report: Dodgers Stadium to Increase Protective Netting to Foul Poles by August

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly set to become the latest team to extend the netting at their home field, continuing an MLB-wide trend aimed at increasing fan safety.

Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times reported the Dodgers are set to have netting to the foul poles in place by August.

Linda Goldbloom, a 79-year-old woman, died of a brain hemorrhage after being hit in the head with a foul ball at the stadium last season. A woman was also struck in the head by a foul ball by Cody Bellinger in June but did not suffer serious injuries.

"Fan safety is of the utmost importance to the Dodgers and during the offseason, we began the process of studying how the netting at Dodger Stadium could be configured to provide better protection for our fans," the team said in a statement. "Once this study is completed, the team will implement the recommended changes and extend the netting at Dodger Stadium. The team will provide more information on the project timeline and scope when available."

The Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox have already extended the netting at their ballparks to the foul poles. The Dodgers would be the third team to take such a precaution.

"I encourage every MLB team to put the nets all the way down [to the foul pole]," Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor recently told reporters. "I know it's all about the fans' experience to interact with the players. I completely get that. You want to have that interaction with the players, getting autographs and stuff. But at the end of the day, we want to make sure everybody comes out of the game healthy."

Some teams and fans have been hesitant about the trend because the netting creates a somewhat obstructed view in the seats and limits potential interaction between fans and players. Many players interact with young fans near the foul lines before games, signing autographs and tossing them balls.

That said, safety has to be paramount for all MLB teams. Given the pace of the game, in many cases, fans are eating, drinking or otherwise not looking directly at the field and are caught unawares by a ball or bat entering the stands at a high rate of speed. There's no way to prevent these accidents, except by putting up netting.