Indians 'Thankful' 3-Year Old OK After Being Hit by a Francisco Lindor Foul Ball

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Indians announced a three-year-old boy who was hit by a foul ball off the bat of shortstop Francisco Lindor during Sunday's game against the Kansas Royals was released from the hospital later that evening.

The Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com) reported the news, noting an adult who was holding the child immediately left the area after he was hit.

"The Indians organization and Francisco Lindor are very thankful Henry is doing well," the team said Tuesday, per the AP.

Potentially extending the protective netting in place at ballparks has been a topic of discussion throughout the 2019 MLB season. The netting at Progressive Field runs to the end of each dugout, but that was not enough to protect the boy who was hit Sunday.

According to the AP, the Chicago White Sox became the league's first team to extend the netting all the way to the foul poles on Monday. The Washington Nationals were also scheduled to do the same for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies, but it was rained out.

Discussion about extending the netting came to the forefront in May when a foul ball from Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora struck a young girl during a game against the Houston Astros that was on national television.

The girl's family attorney said she suffered a skull fracture, seizures and brain contusions as a result, per Shelley Childers of ABC 13.

"I hope this never happens again," Almora said, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com. "So whatever the league has to do to make that happen. ... I don't think any kid that goes to a baseball game with their parents or loved one should worry about making out unhealthy," Almora said. "I don't think that should ever cross their mind. So whatever the league needs to do to do that, that should be in place."

Lindor echoed Almora's sentiments during a discussion with Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com:

"I encourage every MLB team to put the nets all the way down (to the foul pole). I know it's all about the fans' experience to interact with the players. I completely get that. You want to have that interaction with the players, getting autographs and stuff. But at the end of the day, we want to make sure everybody comes out of the game healthy. We've got to do something about it.

Everybody feels bad. If we can put the nets a little farther down, it would be a lot better."

Cleveland doesn't return home until July 30 to face the Astros.