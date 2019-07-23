Clippers' Montrezl Harrell Hires Agent Rich Paul; Will Be Free Agent in 2020

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell reportedly rejoined star agent Rich Paul of the Klutch Sports Group, which helped him sign his first NBA contract with the Houston Rockets.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported the news Tuesday. Harrell, who will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2019-20 season, was most recently represented by Bobby Petriella of Rosenhaus Sports, per Hoops Hype.

The 25-year-old University of Louisville product was a 6'8'', 240-pound tweener after his time with the Cardinals, which is why he slid to the second round of the 2015 draft.

Harrell has steadily developed into an underrated, well-rounded asset, though. He averaged 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks while shooting 61.5 percent from the field across 82 appearances (five starts) last season.

The North Carolina native is also a top-tier defender. He ranks 21st among qualified players since 2013-14 in FiveThirtyEight's new defensive metric, DRAYMOND, which incorporates opponents' shooting data.

That total package will put him in position to score a lucrative long-term contract next summer.

In March, Harrell told Reid Forgrave of CBSSports.com the only difference between his forgettable numbers across two years in Houston and his success in L.A. was opportunity:

"I wake up every day, Monday through Sunday, and I get to lace up my shoes and play the game of basketball and be able to call it my job. Everybody's got different jobs. Some people hate their jobs. I'm fortunate enough and blessed enough to play the game that I love. I'm able to take a game and call it my everyday job.

"That's all I can do. I just came out and competed, did all the little things and did all the right things. Things that show up in the stat sheet. Blocking shots. Loose balls. Diving on the floor. Saving loose balls. Finishing possessions. I did all the little things. I just put myself in the position to be on the floor, and that's all I really needed."

His role with the new-look Clippers may be reduced following a series of offseason additions, including Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but he should still be one of the team's top options off the bench.

Harrell should also have plenty of suitors next summer, even if his numbers dip for the championship-contender Clips.