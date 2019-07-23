NBA Rumors: Clippers Tried to Trade for James Harden, Bradley Beal to Join Kawhi

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2019

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 5: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets dribbles the ball as Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors defends during the second half of an NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on March 5, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

As the Los Angeles Clippers made a push to land Kawhi Leonard in free agency this offseason, they inquired about Houston Rockets star James Harden and Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha and Sam Amick.

However, neither Harden nor Beal was made available for trade by his respective club. 

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

