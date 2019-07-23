NBA Rumors: Clippers Tried to Trade for James Harden, Bradley Beal to Join Kawhi

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

As the Los Angeles Clippers made a push to land Kawhi Leonard in free agency this offseason, they inquired about Houston Rockets star James Harden and Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha and Sam Amick.

However, neither Harden nor Beal was made available for trade by his respective club.

